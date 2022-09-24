Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 36539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

