Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 36539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.
Hayward Stock Down 3.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hayward (HAYW)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.