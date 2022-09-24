CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.16

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.46, with a volume of 2225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CONMED Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -20.20%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

