Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.90

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.90 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.
Endava Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.22.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
