Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.90

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.90 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

