KUN Market Capitalization Achieves $7,420.22 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00019451 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $7,420.22 and $1,119.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KUN has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011115 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
