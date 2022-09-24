Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.11 million and $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

