NFTb (NFTB) 1-Day Volume Tops $81,199.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014224 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb launched on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 982,900,000 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

