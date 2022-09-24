Gems Price Down 1.2% This Week (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $134,551.50 and $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,073.60 or 0.99995990 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00069353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

