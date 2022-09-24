Wings Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Wings has a market cap of $359,051.00 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,073.60 or 0.99995990 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00069353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

