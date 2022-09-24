Truefeedback Token Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFBX)

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Truefeedback Token has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token’s genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

