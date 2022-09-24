Transform Wealth LLC Sells 406 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.11 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.