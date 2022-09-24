Head to Head Contrast: Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) vs. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -4.17% -9.44% -6.03% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Volatility & Risk

Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Privia Health Group and Reunion Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.96 -$188.23 million ($0.46) -74.80 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.25 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.45

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Privia Health Group and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.13%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Reunion Neuroscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

