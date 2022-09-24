Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Insider Activity

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

