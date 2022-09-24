Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 168.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 74.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 80,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.