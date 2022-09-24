Transform Wealth LLC Buys 2,497 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.