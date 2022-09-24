Sentinel Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel’s genesis date was March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,267,110,452 coins and its circulating supply is 11,789,844,621 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any dataThe original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform.The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio.Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

