Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $245.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.37. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.



