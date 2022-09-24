Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

CLF stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

