Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

