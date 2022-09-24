Allworth Financial LP Buys 282 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

