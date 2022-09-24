Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

