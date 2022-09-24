Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $76,900,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

EMN opened at $72.69 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.