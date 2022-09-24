Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $222.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.08. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $232.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.