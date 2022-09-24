Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 11,865 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

PINS stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,750 shares of company stock worth $2,919,216 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

