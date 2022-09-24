Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

