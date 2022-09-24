Adviser Investments LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

