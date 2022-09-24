NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $185.08. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.