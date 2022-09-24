Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

