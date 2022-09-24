Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

