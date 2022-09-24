Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

ON stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.