Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,445,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $185.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

