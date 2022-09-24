Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

