Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MET opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

