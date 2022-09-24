Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 217 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.50.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $593.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $662.83 and its 200 day moving average is $681.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.21 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

