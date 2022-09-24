The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,388,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.