O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $688.23 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $707.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

