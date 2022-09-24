Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,444,000 after buying an additional 330,842 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $116.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

