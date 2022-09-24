Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

