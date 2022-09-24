Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Down 4.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

