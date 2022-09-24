Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.03. Nkarta shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,719 shares of company stock valued at $387,387. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth $16,427,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

