iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

