Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of EOG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

