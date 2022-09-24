Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Acquires 57,426 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 57,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

