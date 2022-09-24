Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

