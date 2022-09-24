Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:LYV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.