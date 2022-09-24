Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 45 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $295.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average is $341.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $291.89 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

