Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

