IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $422.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.25. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.