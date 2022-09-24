Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VLUE opened at $85.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.