Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Velo3D by 1.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 256,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 90.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Velo3D Stock Performance

VLD opened at $4.11 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Velo3D Profile



Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

