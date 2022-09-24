IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,228 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

