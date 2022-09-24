IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average of $227.42. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

